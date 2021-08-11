Left Menu

MP: CISF personnel seize 15 bullets from passenger at Bhopal airport

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:05 IST
MP: CISF personnel seize 15 bullets from passenger at Bhopal airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized 15 bullets from a 55-year-old passenger at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Wednesday, police said.

During the security check at the airport in the morning, the CISF personnel found 15 bullets in a bag belonging to one Ajay Khandelwal, a passenger on the Indigo Airlines flight to Ahmedabad, said Arun Sharma, in-charge of Gandhi Nagar police station. Khandelwal, a resident of Jabalpur, was travelling to Ahmedabad, Gujarat for medical treatment, the official said.

During interrogation, the passenger informed the police that the bullets were for his licensed pistol, but no weapon was found in his luggage, the official said, adding that further probe is underway in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

