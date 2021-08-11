Divine Cosmetics Achieves Milestone of 3000 Breast Implant Surgeries to Date

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Thanks to plastic surgery, women now have the freedom to change their bodies in whatever way they see fit. And among all the procedures, breast implant surgery is probably the most popular one. A breast implant enables women to increase the size and shape of their breasts by using saline, silicone, or alternative composition implants. These implants are touted as completely safe to use and can help a woman in correcting asymmetry, getting rid of unevenness, restoring breast volume, overcome breast sagging, and reconstructing breasts after treatment of breast cancer. Given all these benefits, it’s not surprising to see that millions of women get breast implants every single year! However, it should be noted that this procedure is not easy to perform. Breast implant surgeries are known to go wrong in absence of proper safety precautions and medical expertise. According to Dr. Amit Gupta, Founder and Director, Divine Cosmetic Surgery, “Over the years, we have seen many breast implants; whether saline or silicone gel-based. But the right implant has low palpability, wrinkling, and must feel natural.” Commenting on how to select the right breast implant, he added, “Those who are planning to opt for a breast implant procedure, should ensure that the implant is inert for the body. It is easy to monitor, and remove, in case of any medical complications.” Dr. Amit Gupta, earned his MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College in 1999, and later completed post-grad in general surgery and super specialization in plastic surgery from the same institution. He also received fellowship in aesthetic surgery from Belgium and Brazil, and performed over 3000 breast implant surgeries in India and abroad. His venture, Divine Cosmetic surgery, today has a presence across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Mumbai, offering services like Hair transplant, Body Contouring, Breast enlargement including Endoscopic Markless Breast Augmentation, Breast reduction including short markless procedures, Face Lift, Nose procedure, face rejuvenation, etc., among other procedures. “At Divine Cosmetics, customer satisfaction and well-being is our primary concern. That is why we offer lifetime warranty on implant procedures, and ensure we are available whenever the client needs us. And we use Sebbin implants exclusively, which is the market leader in the category,” he added. Today, Divine Cosmetic Surgery has transformed the lives of millions across India, enabling them to be more confident, and comfortable in their own skin. Image: Dr. Amit Gupta, Founder, Divine Cosmetics PWR PWR

