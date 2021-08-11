Left Menu

BSE introduces new surveillance measure to curb volatility in mid, small-cap stocks

The exchange said that review of the shortlisted securities under the framework -- inclusion or exclusion -- will be carried out on monthly basis.It further said that shortlisting of securities under framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company.In case of corporate actions of a material nature, like rights issue, bonus issue, merger, amalgamation, takeover etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:07 IST
BSE introduces new surveillance measure to curb volatility in mid, small-cap stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To curb excessive volatility in mid and small-cap counters, the BSE has introduced a new surveillance measure for certain stocks having a market capitalization of less than Rs 1,000 crore.

The new measure, add-on price band framework, will be applicable to companies with a market-capitalization of less than Rs 1,000 crore and on securities in groups -- X, XT, Z, ZP, ZY, and Y, BSE said in a circular on Wednesday.

Under the framework, the shortlisted securities will be subjected to additional periodic price limits of weekly, monthly, and quarterly.

These add-on price bands will be in addition to the applicable daily price bands of such securities. The new framework will come into effect from August 23, the exchange said.

Security placed under the add-on price band framework will remain in the framework for a minimum period of 30 calendar days and will be eligible to move out if it does not qualify the provisions of the framework thereafter. The exchange said that review of the shortlisted securities under the framework -- inclusion or exclusion -- will be carried out on monthly basis.

It further said that shortlisting of securities under the framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company.

''In case of corporate actions of a material nature, like rights issue, bonus issue, merger, amalgamation, takeover, etc. the framework shall be applicable on the new adjusted base price.

Further, the exchange has identified an initial list of 31 securities on which the framework will be applicable with effect from August 23.

These companies include Ashiana Agro Industries Ltd, Cosmo Ferrites Ltd, Garware Synthetics Ltd, Saraswati Commercial India Ltd, Texel Industries Ltd, Siel Financial Services Ltd, and Pan Electronics India Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021