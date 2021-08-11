Cadila Healthcare Q1 profit up 29 pc to Rs 587 cr

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday reported a 29.33 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 587.2 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, mainly on account of robust sales in the Indian market.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 454 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,025.4 crore for the quarter under consideration against Rs 3,514.6 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

The company's India business comprising human formulations and consumer wellness business contributed 50 percent of consolidated revenues during the quarter. It witnessed a strong growth of 43 percent on a yo-y basis, posting sales of Rs 1,943 crore during the quarter, the filing said.

The company's business in the US posted sales of Rs 1,451 crore. The company's rest of the world business grew by 17 percent during the quarter on a yo-y basis and posted sales of Rs 277 crore, it added.

''Continuing with its fight against the pandemic, the company has also researched monoclonal antibodies cocktail to neutralize COVID infection. The company initiated the clinical trials of its monoclonal antibodies cocktail that can neutralize COVID-19 infection,'' Cadila Healthcare said.

ZRC-3308, a cocktail of two SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) can emerge as one of the main treatments for mild COVID-19, it added.

''Zydus is the only Indian company to have developed a neutralizing monoclonal antibody-based cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19,'' Cadila Healthcare said.

The company has also applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for ZyCoVD, the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for human use after conducting the largest vaccine trial so far in India for COVID-19, it added.

Continuing with its efforts to provide easily accessible therapy to fight Black Fungus in India, Zydus and TLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company in Taiwan, signed a licensed supply and commercialization agreement to commercialize AmphoTLC in India, the filing said.

''During the quarter, the company launched Trastuzumab Emtansine, the first antibody-drug conjugate biosimilar and a highly effective drug for treating both early and advanced HER2 positive breast cancer under the brand name 'Ujvira'.

''The drug has significantly reduced the treatment cost by almost 80 percent for patients,'' it added.

The company's lead molecule Saroglitazar Mg received 'Orphan Drug Designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis, Cadila Healthcare said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 562 per scrip on BSE, down 2.73 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)