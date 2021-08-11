Left Menu

Train driver strike paralyses traffic across Germany

"I have to say very clearly that our colleagues went on strike in a very disciplined manner," Weselsky told Reuters, adding that the union will only return to the negotiation table if Deutsche Bahn makes an improved offer. GDL is demanding wage increases of around 3.2% and a one-time coronavirus allowance of 600 euros ($702.60).

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:35 IST
Train driver strike paralyses traffic across Germany
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

A strike by train drivers paralyzed passenger and freight traffic across Germany on Wednesday as the union demanded a better wage offer from rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

The strike coincides with increased demand for rail services following the easing of coronavirus curbs during the peak school holiday season. Stranded travelers stood waiting for their delayed trains at stations across Germany. Deutsche Bahn spokesperson Achim Stauss said the company was trying to keep one in four normally scheduled long-distance trains operational and to have at least a trip every two hours between large cities.

"We are doing our best to get people to their destination today," Stauss said, urging travelers to postpone unnecessary trips. Germany's GDL union will decide next week whether and when to continue its strike at Deutsche Bahn after wage talks with the state-owned company failed, its chief Claus Weselsky told ZDF broadcaster on Wednesday.

Weselsky said the first hours of the strike, which started at 0200 local times (0000 GMT) on Wednesday, were successful. The strike brought around 700 trains to a standstill. "I have to say very clearly that our colleagues went on strike in a very disciplined manner," Weselsky told Reuters, adding that the union will only return to the negotiation table if Deutsche Bahn makes an improved offer.

GDL is demanding wage increases of around 3.2% and a one-time coronavirus allowance of 600 euros ($702.60). Economists and lobby groups say the strike at the cargo business could exacerbate the already tight supply chain bottlenecks in Europe's biggest economy.

Germany's VDA car association said the strike will create uncertainties and will harm the logistics industry, which is struggling to recover from the coronavirus crisis. "If the strikes last longer, considerable costs can arise for companies because interrupted supply chains quickly lead to production stoppages," VDA president Hildegard Mueller told Reuters.

The last railway strike was called by the EVG workers union in December 2018 and lasted only four hours. ($1 = 0.8540 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021