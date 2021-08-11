Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Himachal CM following Kinnaur landslide

PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said.Over 40 people are feared buried under the debris of the landslide.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 15:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday following a major landslide in Kinnaur in which over 40 people are feared buried under the debris.

''PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Over 40 people are feared buried under the debris of the landslide. Several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying passengers, are buried under the debris.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

