PM Modi speaks to Himachal CM following Kinnaur landslide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday following a major landslide in Kinnaur in which over 40 people are feared buried under the debris.

''PM @narendramodi spoke to Himachal Pradesh CM @jairamthakurbjp regarding the situation in the wake of the landslide in Kinnaur. PM assured all possible support in the ongoing rescue operations,'' the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Over 40 people are feared buried under the debris of the landslide. Several vehicles, including a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus carrying passengers, are buried under the debris.

