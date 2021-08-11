My target is to achieve 100 km per day of highway construction : Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said infrastructure development is very important for the country and his target is to achieve the pace of 100 km per day in highway construction.

Addressing a virtual event organized by industry body CII, the road, transport, and highways minister said delays and not taking decisions is a big problem in the country.

''Infrastructure (development) is very important for the country...Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made a world record of constructing 38 km of road in a day,'' he said. The pace of highway construction in the country touched a record 37 km per day in 2020-21. ''...(but) I am not satisfied with the present performance,'' Gadkari said, adding that his target is to achieve the pace of up to 100 km per day of highway construction. He said the prime push of the government is to have a time-bound, result-oriented, transparent, and corruption-free system. Gadkari, who is also known for his frank views, slammed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials for delaying projects or posing obstacles in work. ''If anyone (contractor) wants to change his bank or financial institution, it takes him 3 months to 1.5 years to take NOC from NHAI...we can make this possible in 2 hours, then why is there a delay for 1. 5 years, I am asking this question to officials,'' he said.

''The problem is that the bureaucratic system never understands the meaning of time,'' he opined. Gadkari said asset monetization is key to meet finances for road projects and the government is confident that NHAI will be able to raise Rs 1.40 lakh crore per year from existing highway projects.

Emphasizing replacing diesel fuel, he requested contractors to use green fuels such as ethanol, CNG, etc for construction equipment and offered to provide advances for green construction equipment.

