Global Anti-fraud & Risk Management Firm, JuicyScore Expands Its Global Footprint; Scales-up Its Operations In India

JuicyScore, a global leader in anti-fraud and risk management solutions, announced its global expansion plans to scale up its operations to the Indian sub-continent. The company will offer anti-fraud solutions to NBFCs and Indian Micro financing businesses to reduce their online risk in the rapidly growing digital financing ecosystem in India. With headquarters in Moscow and Singapore, JuicyScore provides cutting-edge technology solutions for fraud prevention in online business and financial products for risk reduction to 80+ clients across 21 countries. The influx of digital technologies has rapidly developed India's digital lending ecosystem despite the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. New financial institutions such as neobanks and microfinance startups/companies have also mushroomed in the country to tap the demand for credit triggered by both businesses and consumers. However, with the rise of this sector, the risk ratio for online lending has rocketed too due to weak security legacy systems that put bank data and money at risk. To tackle this threat, JuicyScore provides an array of robust anti-fraud solutions and risk assessment tools that aid banks and businesses deal with application fraud, account takeover, multi-accounting, transaction fraud, etc.

On the expansion announcement, Mikhail Marchenko, Co-Founder at JuicyScore, said, ''Projected growth of the digital lending ecosystem in India is $ 350 billion by the end of 2023. The sheer scale of this opportunity coupled with the Government of India's push towards micro and medium online finance enterprises into the gambit of its financial inclusion vision puts India as one of our top 3 priority markets. Being the global leaders in anti-fraud and risk assessment, we are committed to bringing in best-in-class technology solutions to India and fostering the digital infrastructure of the country.'' JuicyScore provides the access to the tools that help in preventing fraud, reducing risks, and increasing the availability of online financial products via device authentication technologies and user behavior analysis. The company's unique selling proposition (USP) is to not use any personal identifiers and sensitive data that makes it compliant to GDPR, current and prospective regulating rules, browsers' and other operational systems' security policy.

Advertisement

About JuicyScore Founded in 2016 JuicyScore is a forward-looking company that creates antifraud solutions for online business. Our mission is about making the process of obtaining financial services safer by reducing the turnover of direct user identifiers and sensitive data: our main feature is that we do not utilize personal or sensitive data and direct consumer identifiers. JuicyScore provides customized score and analytics, consult on score modeling and decision-making system. We work in 21 countries all over the world, have 80+ clients. Our data significantly improves score models: on average our clients get 10+ ROI. Our API is unified for both web and mobile channels. JuicyScore is compliant with GDPR, current and prospective regulating rules, browsers' and operational systems' security policy. Visit our website https://juicyscore.com/en/ for more information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)