Dosti Realty Celebrates Its Ninth Season of Friendship Month, Enhancing a Potential Buyers' Investment Opportunity

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Creates a fulfilling investment experience by lending prospective buyers a hand of friendship • Value-added schemes like discounts or assured cashbacks on every booking designed to stimulate property purchase • Portfolio of 1 BHK, 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK and 3 BHK homes in various Dosti Realty projects Dosti Realty, a premium real estate brand credited to deliver homes par excellence announces its Ninth season of Dosti Friendship Month. This initiative that stems from their tagline and company philosophy, is aimed at solidifying its bond of friendship with its potential customers. Commencing around eight years ago, Dosti Realty has been offering customers special prices, discounts, and various other offers as a token of their friendship, every year in the month of August. This August being its ninth consecutive year, the company has added a few more surprises for the prospective home buyers across their projects: Dosti Eastern Bay – Phase 1 at New Wadala, Dosti Pine in Dosti West County at Balkum Thane, Dosti Oro 67 at Kandivali and Dosti Planet North at Shil Thane.

The brand has designed the campaign in a way to enable customers to take advantage of the various benefiting schemes that will enhance their property purchase experience. These offers will go on for a limited period, where-in end-users will be bestowed with a plethora of benefits to choose from. In Dosti Eastern Bay – Phase 1 at New Wadala luxurious 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes are being presented at unbelievable price points. Dosti Oro 67 which is located in the heart of Kandivali (W) is all set to brace the investment portfolio of buyers by offering 1 BHK, 2 BHK as well as 2.5 BHK residencies for those looking to capitalize on larger spaces at unbelievable price points in the western suburbs. At Dosti Oro 67 there would be an assured cashback as well in the form of a discount on every booking and in addition, there is a 20:80 easy payment plan* for the potential buyers' convenience. In the Thane and Shil Thane micro-markets, buyers keen on investing in Dosti West County – Dosti Pine in Balkum, Thane (W) will be presented with 2 BHK apartments where there is an assured cashback in the form of a discount on every booking. While in Dosti Planet North at Shil-Thane, potential buyers will be able to choose from 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes at special discounted prices. Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Deepak Goradia- Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says, “Anyone who knows Dosti Realty knows ‘Dosti Friendship Month’, this once-a-year opportunity has now become a tradition with us every August. Over the past few years as well we have given this campaign a unique identity as well in terms of branding. When one sees a Dosti Realty project presented on a striking bright yellow background with distinctive pink and blue undertones, one knows Dosti Friendship Month has commenced. This is the 9th year running and we look forward to a stupendous response as always. It’s a great opportunity for those looking to buy their dream home at a very attractive price along with a plethora of benefits. The past year has enlightened people on the importance of owning a home both from a lifestyle as well as an investment point of view. We hope to fulfil these aspirations and make their dreams a reality.” The objective of this once-in-a-year opportunity is to present probable home buyers with the benefit of capitalizing in real estate at attractive prices, getting them closer to their dream of owning a home in the MMR Region. All these offers have been given exclusively for Dosti Friendship Month and are for a limited period only. This is an opportunity for serious homebuyers be it for end-use or investment purposes.

Dosti Eastern Bay - Phase 1 is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51900025142, Dosti Oro 67 project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51800029143, Dosti West County - Phase 4 - Dosti Pine project is registered with MahaRERA under registration No. P51700025834, Dosti Planet North - Phase 2 - Dosti Jade is registered with MahaRERA under the registration number: P51700018165, Dosti Planet North - Phase 3 - Dosti Onyx is registered with MahaRERA under the registration number: P51700020162 & Dosti Planet North - Phase 4 - Dosti Opal is registered with MahaRERA under the registration number: P51700021576 and are available on website https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred projects shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of the agreement for sale/lease. *Bank subvention scheme at additional cost subject to eligibility.

About Dosti Realty Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and has delivered more than 118 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of having delivered over 10 mn. sq. ft. and currently constructing around 6 mn. sq. ft. across Mumbai and Thane, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Parks, etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Dosti Realty celebrates its Ninth season of Friendship Month PWR PWR

