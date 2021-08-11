Saket Group launches biggest luxury township project in Kalyan - SAKET WORLD

• Spread over an area of 6 acres • 6 magnificent towers of 22 to 24 storeys each • 1st ‘IGBC Pre-Gold Certified’-Digi-smart Lifestyle Homes in Kalyan Mumbai: Saket Group has launched the biggest luxury township project Saket World at Pisavli, Hajimalang Road, Kalyan (E). This project is spread across an area of over 6 acres, housing 6 magnificent towers ranging from 22 to 24 storeys. The project is the first Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Pre-Gold Certified- Homes in Kalyan and comprise of 1, 2 & 3 BHK apartment configurations. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Shailesh Tiwari, Managing Director, Saket Group said, “We are delighted to offer people of Kalyan an opportunity to live an opulent and luxurious lifestyle right here in the heart of the city. It will be our endeavor to live up to their aspirations and we will continue to add value to the lives of our people.” The project is located at an upcoming smart address in Kalyan and is well connected to the rest of MMR region like Thane, Dombivali, Ambernath, Badlapur, Mumbai, Navi-Mumbai &Pune.This project is just 1.25 km and 2.5 Km away from Kalyan railway station and Kalyan bus depot respectively. It has good social infrastructure in its vicinity including Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Malls and Markets, Banks, Restaurants etc. Adding further Mr. Rahul Pande Founder, Justo said, “This project has received a favorable response since its launch and we see sales picking up, going forward. The current pandemic has increased the aspiration levels and we see people looking at buying larger properties that satisfy space requirements as well as provide luxurious amenities for all members of the family.” A project by Saket Group has a host of World-Class Brands like internationally designed Modular Kitchen by Sleek, Hitachi invertorAC’s in all the rooms, Yale’sBiometric Locks, Video Door, Camera & Bell, Hormann high quality steel fire resistant door, Living Room Automation by Raylogic, Kajariaglazed vetrified tiles and many other brands in one Township. This project has double height grand entrance lobby, advanced security systems and adequate parking facility for the members. Saket Group also has an association with 100 year old ‘The Yoga Institute’ A 6 acre Luxury community with smart lifestyle avenues on Terrace & Podium with exclusive club indulgence Amenities provided at the ground level include Landscape gardenmulti-level clubhouse with Swimming pool, Gymnasium, Mini Theatre, Music Studio& Banquet, Amphitheatre with water cascade, Basket Ball Court, Temple with Lotus Pond, Skating Ring, Indoor Games Room, Badminton & Squash Court, Football Creche, Kids Play Area, Putting Golf, etc. Amenities provided at the podium level include Infinity Edge Semi Lap Olympic Swimming Pool, Pergolas, French Garden, Open Gym, Open Coffee Lounge, Jogging Track, Accupressure Pathways, Toddlers Area, Yoga Deck and Scenic Sculpture Amenities provided at the Roof-top level include Yoga & Meditation Area, Pebbled Pathways, Cricket pitch with Net, Life sized Chess Board, Greens for Golf, Kids Play area, French Garden, Organic Garden, Coffee Bar with Wooden Deck Area, Barbeque Pit, Spacious Gazebos & Patios, Floor Mounted Fountains, Guest Room About Saket Group: Established in 1989, Saket Group has an enormous presence in the field of Real Estate & Education in Kalyan, shaping it to be one of the fastest developing suburbs of Mumbai. Various projects have been successfully delivered in different banners under one umbrella. An unrelenting dedication right from Site Execution to Administration to Sales & after-sales support has helped Saket Group provide homes to a multitude of happy families across Kalyan and its suburbs.

