Zomato says it will do earnings, analyst calls once a year

Online food delivery platform Zomato has said it will do earnings calls once a year, at the end of each fiscal, and will address the most frequent and pertinent questions through future blogs and by quarterly shareholder letters.

''We will do earnings/ analyst calls once a year, at the end of each fiscal, where we will share a more detailed commentary on the year gone by along with key metrics.'' ''In the meanwhile, please feel free to write to us at 'shareholders@zomato.com' if you have any questions/clarifications. We will address the most frequent/pertinent ones in our future blogs and/or quarterly shareholder letters,'' according to a note in a shareholder letter by Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and CFO Akshant Goyal.

The company had posted its first-quarter results after its listing on Tuesday, which saw a widening of its net loss to Rs 360.7 crore for the quarter ended on June 30 this year, mainly on account of a rise in expenses.

The firm had posted a net loss of Rs 99.8 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Zomato had said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in April-June 2021 stood at Rs 844.4 crore, against Rs 266 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,259.7 crore for the quarter ended June this year from Rs 383.3 crore for the year-ago period, Zomato had said.

