Parcel van derailment at Jorhat Town affects train services
Two wheels of a parcel train van derailed during shunting at the Jorhat Town station in Assam on Wednesday, a railway spokesperson said.
Movement of trains was affected temporarily at the station due to the incident, he said.
However, no one was injured, he added.
Due to the incident, 02067 Guwahati–Jorhat Town Janshatabdi Special train will be short terminated at the Mariani Junction station.
Accordingly, the 02068 Jorhat Town–Guwahati Janshatabdi Special train will originate from the Mariani Junction station instead of Jorhat Town, the spokesperson said.
