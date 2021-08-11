SleepX promises comfort to couples with its Half Half mattress - LetYourMattressAdjust

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI/News Voir): SleepX, the new age e-commerce brand from Sheela Foam Ltd. (makers of India's leading mattress brand Sleepwell) today announced the launch of an innovative Half Half mattress for couples as an ode to their individuality. The revolutionary design of the mattress provides personalised comfort for both partners, with different surface feels on the same mattress - Ortho firm on one side and Gentle on the other. The mattress allows partners to stay true to their unique snoozing style and no longer compromise on their individual mattress preferences, ensuring a good night's sleep for both.

The right mattress ensures a comfortable sleeping posture and a good night's sleep. On the other hand, an uncomfortable sleeping surface can lead to a night of tossing-turning, resulting in disrupted sleep. One of the biggest challenges couples face while purchasing a new mattress is that their preferred firmness level is often different. The partners may have different body weights, sleeping positions, medical conditions or just different choices which necessitate different sleeping surfaces.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Sehgal, Business Head, Sheela Foam Ltd. said, "At SleepX, it is constant pursuit to deliver trailblazing, practical mattress solutions based on consumer insights. Customer satisfaction is at the core of everything we do and our goal is to provide a sound sleep. We hope this innovation can motivate couples to personalize their sleep without compromising on their choice and individuality." SleepX uses lab-tested PU foams to create memory foam mattresses of unmatched quality. They're resilient and retain an even surface for longer compared to conventional foams which degrade in quality and sag over time. The next-gen memory foam adapts to the natural shape of the body, providing a snug comfort feel, with a plush quilted top layer that ensures a luxurious and relaxing sleep experience.

Mattresses often fall prey to all kinds of germs. SleepX assures a safe, healthy, and blissful sleep all its customers. All SleepX mattresses are treated with the patented Neem Fresche technology from Sheela Foam that ensures health and hygiene. It protects from germs and dust mites that cause breathing problems and allergies. Additionally, the airmesh fabric of the mattress maintains air circulation, effectively bringing long lasting freshness to the mattress even after multiple washes and years of usage.

A leader in Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Sheela Group is a multi-billion-rupee entity. It has a nationwide presence in manufacturing PU Foam with a global marketing perspective and an impeccable track record, since 1971. Sheela Group is committed to a one-point program that of bringing comfort, convenience, and luxury to enhance the lifestyle of a modern man. The winning brands of Sheela Group include Sleepwell - The flagship brand for mattresses and comfort accessories, Feather Foam - A Pure PU Foam, Lamiflex - A superior quality Polyether/Polyester foam for lamination. These are ranked as the largest selling PU Foam in the country.

