Credence Security to Showcase Leading Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Offerings at International Police Expo

Regional Value-added Distributor to demonstrate latest solutions from BitMindz, Speech Technologies Center, SUMURI, Teel Technologies, ZecOps, ZeroFox and AccessData, an Exterro company, at India's largest exhibition on law enforcement DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credence Security, a specialized value-added distributor for cybersecurity, forensics, governance, risk, and compliance solutions, is gearing up to take part in the upcoming International Police Expo 2021.

With a focus on the ''Challenges Evolving in Technology for Social Policing Post-COVID-19,'' the event is set to take place from 18th to 19th August 2021 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India. The International Police Expo 2021 is a law enforcement tradeshow that will place the spotlight on the latest innovations in security equipment, systems and technologies.

The two-day event will also feature a conference where industry analysts, technology experts, senior police officers of state and union territories and international authorities will share best practices for ensuring police welfare, law compliance, rescue and disaster response, and public safety. Discussions will also cover the latest trends impacting safety and security, cybersecurity, forensics, disaster management, surveillance and more.

Over the recent years, India has significantly invested in initiatives focused on elevating the standards for safety, training, fitness and welfare of its police forces. As a testament to this endeavour, India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) created a physical and policy-level framework for the long-term development of the police forces' security and safety infrastructure. In addition, the Indian government has also implemented a cap of 49% FDI in the defence industry, providing more business opportunities for local and international equipment and accessories manufacturers.

Moin Shaikh, Sales Director – India, Credence Security, said, ''The International Police Expo is the largest event of its kind in India. This year's edition is a significant one as it marks the return of the show since the start of the pandemic. It will bring together high ranking authorities, key figures from the Indian Police Service (IPS) and industry decision-makers to discuss investments and future opportunities for modernizing the infrastructure for police and military forces. As the country's only and longest-running exhibition for the B2B and B2G segment, International Police Expo gives us a great opportunity to demonstrate our robust portfolio of solutions.'' At International Police Expo 2021, Credence Security will exhibit its cutting-edge cybersecurity and digital forensics innovations from its key vendors such as BitMindz, Speech Technologies Center, SUMURI, Teel Technologies, ZecOps, ZeroFox and AccessData, an Exterro company, among others.

Garreth Scott, Managing Director, Credence Security, said, ''Technology and cybersecurity are increasingly becoming embedded in various industries in India, including in law enforcement. As the largest distributor of digital forensics solutions for police, law enforcement and the intelligence community in the country, participating at the International Police Expo provides us with a perfect platform to showcase how we can play a key role in helping future-proof India's police force.'' ABOUT CREDENCE SECURITY: Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA speciality Value-added Distributor, is a leader in Cybersecurity, Forensics, Governance, Risk and Compliance. With headquarters in Dubai and regional offices in Johannesburg, London, Nairobi, and Hyderabad. We are a pure-play provider of security and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises across Europe, Middle East, Africa and India, through a select network of specialist resellers.

Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative ''value-add'' solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including AccessData, an Exterro company, HumanFirewall, Entrust, Magnet Forensics, Netskope, SealPath, ZecOps and ZeroFox, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity and Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

