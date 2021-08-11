Left Menu

PwC India to invest Rs 1,600 crore, create 10,000 more jobs

PwC India on Wednesday unveiled a new approach in how the firm sees new opportunities to serve clients as they work to build trust and deliver sustained business outcomes to their stakeholders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:16 IST
Most of new jobs will come in areas of digital, cloud, cyber, analytics and emerging technologies. Image Credit: ANI
PwC India on Wednesday unveiled a new approach in how the firm sees new opportunities to serve clients as they work to build trust and deliver sustained business outcomes to their stakeholders. The New Equation is based on analysis of trends and thousands of conversations with clients and stakeholders. The refreshed strategy speaks to the two most fundamental needs clients and organisations are grappling with today.

First is the urgency to successfully respond to and change in the face of the major shifts shaping the world: technological disruption, the risks of climate change, fractured geopolitics, social tension, and the continuing effects of Covid-19. Second is the need to build trust at a time when it is both more fragile and more complicated to earn. The two are interdependent, and PwC India with its continued investments in its people and capabilities is uniquely positioned to deliver trust and sustained outcomes to its clients.

Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman PwC in India, said India has strong economic fundamentals, a huge advantage in the form of its demographic dividend and an ecosystem to boost innovation. "Our new strategy will enable us and our clients to further the country's economic development, harness the potential of the domestic market and create more opportunities for society at large."

Krishan said the fractured and disrupted world calls for fresh thinking, a new approach and revisited priorities. "With our new strategy, we will relentlessly focus on helping our clients, people and all stakeholders create the virtuous circle between earning trust and delivering sustained outcomes necessary to succeed in this changed world," he said in a statement.

As part of the India commitments, PwC in the next five years will seek to invest upto Rs 1,600 crore and create over 10,000 additional jobs -- a large proportion of these will come in the areas of digital, cloud, cyber, analytics and emerging technologies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

