Left Menu

Truck carrying onions falls into gorge, 2 killed

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:45 IST
Truck carrying onions falls into gorge, 2 killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed after an onion-laden truck carrying them overturned and fell into a gorge in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The mishap took place when the vehicle, which was on its way to Kolkata from Nashik in Maharashtra, rolled down the National Highway 49 at Bangriposhi ghat. The deceased have been identified as drivers Inus, 40, and Jawai, 36, residents of Malkapur area of Maharashtra, Bangriposhi police station inspector Sanjay Parida said.

The helper has been admitted to a hospital in Baripada in critical condition, Parida said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021