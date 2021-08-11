Truck carrying onions falls into gorge, 2 killed
Two persons were killed after an onion-laden truck carrying them overturned and fell into a gorge in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, a police officer said.
The mishap took place when the vehicle, which was on its way to Kolkata from Nashik in Maharashtra, rolled down the National Highway 49 at Bangriposhi ghat. The deceased have been identified as drivers Inus, 40, and Jawai, 36, residents of Malkapur area of Maharashtra, Bangriposhi police station inspector Sanjay Parida said.
The helper has been admitted to a hospital in Baripada in critical condition, Parida said.
