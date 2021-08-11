Economy picking up pace, industry needs to increase risk taking appetite: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the countrys economic growth is picking up pace again and the domestic industry needs to enhance its risk-taking appetite.He also said that taking reforms is a matter of conviction for the government, which is ready to take all risks in the national interest.We have taken bold decisions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country's economic growth is picking up pace again and the domestic industry needs to enhance its risk-taking appetite.
He also said that taking reforms is a matter of conviction for the government, which is ready to take all risks in the national interest.
''We have taken bold decisions. Reforms continued even during pandemic. The government is doing reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction,'' he said while addressing the CII's annual meeting.
Assuring all support to the industry, Modi said that India is receiving record foreign direct investment (FDI) because of reforms done in the last few years.
He added that now Indians want made in India goods irrespective of the origin of the company that is producing the goods.
On growth of startups in the country, he said India now has 60 unicorns, 21 of them reaching that status in the last few months.
