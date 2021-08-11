Left Menu

DTIC announces economic recovery support interventions

The R3.75 billion package is for the restoration of businesses adversely affected during the violent looting and unrests that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:57 IST
DTIC announces economic recovery support interventions
The dtic and its Development Finance Institutions, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) have collectively put together a funding package in support of various business recovery interventions. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) has announced that the economic recovery support interventions announced by Minister Ebrahim Patel, a fortnight ago are open for affected businesses to apply.

The R3.75 billion package is for the restoration of businesses adversely affected during the violent looting and unrests that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last month.

The dtic and its Development Finance Institutions, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) have collectively put together a funding package in support of various business recovery interventions.

The aim is to provide industrial loan support at a zero percent interest rate to affected companies towards the rebuilding of infrastructure, including equipment, fittings for the premises, stock and working capital.

Part of the economic rebuilding package is a comprehensive package by the IDC that offers funding support for businesses and communities affected by the unrest to the tune of R1.5 billion.

This includes an R100 million matching grant facility to support small and informal businesses in the townships, rural areas and in small towns affected by the unrest.

The fund is designed to target the socio-economic challenges facing these businesses, as a result of the recent unrest.

In addition, R400 million has been set aside under the Manufacturing Competitiveness Enhancement Programme (MCEP) Economic Stabilisation Fund.

The fund will support manufacturing companies and related services affected by the unrest, including those impacted by associated supply chain disruptions.

The fund will offer concessionary funding to affected companies through interest-free loans to preserve and grow jobs as well as restoration of value chains.

For more information on the various interventions of the economic rebuilding package, those interested are advised to contact or click on the links:

http://www.thedtic.gov.za/wp-content/uploads/Economic_Rebuilding_Package...

The dtic: recovery@thedtic.gov.za or contact 0800 006 543

IDC: Recovery@idc.co.za or contact 011 269 3111

NEF: recovery@nefcorp.co.za or contact 0861 843 633

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021