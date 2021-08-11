Left Menu

Yes Bank to float asset reconstruction company, invites bids from investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:19 IST
Yes Bank to float asset reconstruction company, invites bids from investors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yes, Bank has proposed to set up an asset reconstruction company (ARC) and invited interest from prospective investors to be a part of the company as the lead investor.

The prospective investor should have a strong financial capability and should have substantial experience in the distressed asset space, Ernst & Young (EY) said in an expression of interest (EOI) floated on behalf of Yes Bank.

''The prospective investor would be the lead partner/sponsor of the ARC, with the bank as the other significant partner/sponsor, for conducting the business of asset reconstruction,'' as per the EOI.

EY is the process advisor to Yes Bank for floating the ARC.

The bank said the interested investor(s) or their sponsors should have a minimum asset under management (AUM) and fund deployed, globally, of at least USD 5 billion (over Rs 37,186 crore) in the immediately preceding completed financial year.

The interested investors can submit their EOIs by 5 pm on August 31, 2021, by sending an email to projectmodak@in.ey.com.

Foreign institutional investors, foreign portfolio investors, private equity, venture capital funds, FIIs, NBFCs, asset management companies, banks and ARCs can take part to be a lead sponsor of Yes Bank's proposed asset reconstruction company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021