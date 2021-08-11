Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:27 IST
Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 profit at Rs 32 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (KOEL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 32.30 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 6.73 crore in the same period last fiscal year, KOEL said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 820.83 crore as compared to Rs 422.33 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, it added. Commenting on the performance, KOEL Managing Director Sanjeev Nimkar said the first quarter performance has been quite promising especially after the very challenging last year. ''We continue to have a good order book amidst the second wave of COVID-19...Our focus on fixed cost management continues to yield better results,'' he added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 783.19 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 436.58 crore in the year-ago period, KOEL said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

