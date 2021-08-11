Left Menu

CESC's net profit jumps 34 pc to Rs 280 cr in Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
CESC Ltd posted a 34 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 280 crore for the June 2021 quarter.

Its consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 209 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year 2020-21.

Total income in the June 2021 quarter rose to Rs 3,242 crore, from Rs 2,662 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company is primarily engaged in generation and distribution of electricity, and does not operate in any other significant reportable segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

