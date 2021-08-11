Book offers peek into India's farm crisis through biography of Vidarbha farmer

A new book aims to offer a peek into India's ''unending farm crisis'' through the biography of a farmer from Maharashtra's infamous Vidarbha region.

Published by HarperCollins India, ''Ramrao: The Story of India's Farm Crisis'', is written by rural journalist Jaideep Hardikar.

Advertisement

In the book, Hardikar tells the story of Ramrao Panchleniwar, a cotton grower in Vidarbha, who survived after consuming two bottles of pesticide in 2014.

''He takes the reader on a journey of the everyday life of an Indian farmer, his struggles and many failings, the quagmire of issues he faces, and how he comes to a pass where he chooses to put an end to it all,'' the publisher said in a statement. Talking about the book, Hardikar said that he did not want to write ''a story of suicides but of life and living''. ''In the end, I would want to be the Ramrao, the good Samaritan always willing to help others, and not the Ramrao, a struggling productive farmer, the food grower, who has been pushed to the margins of our society at the altar of a new economic order.

''He strives to make his life better, but almost invariably ends up with economic losses. The loss of hope among the peasantry, I think, is a bigger calamity than the continuing spate of suicides or despair that makes this a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions in modern India,'' Hardikar said.

An ''exemplary work of reportage'', the story tracks the life of Ramrao over seven years since he attempted suicide.

"Jaideep Hardikar, one of India's most experienced and seasoned journalists covering rural affairs, has tracked the life of Ramrao, a regular Vidarbha farmer, over the seven years since he attempted suicide and through it presents a window into a decades-old national crisis.

"Jaideep's commitment to the story makes this a truly essential biography for our times,'' said Siddhesh Inamdar, executive editor, HarperCollins India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)