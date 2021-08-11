Left Menu

Novartis India Q1 net profit rises 43 pc to Rs 6.28 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:49 IST
  • India

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Drug firm Novartis India on Wednesday reported a 43.05 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 6.28 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.39 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 98.11 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 92.46 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Novartis India closed at Rs 843.05 per scrip on BSE, down 4.45 per cent from its previous close.

