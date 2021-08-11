Axis Bank opens 11 branches in Karnataka

Bangaluru, Aug 11 (PTI): Axis Bank on Wednesday announced the opening of 11 branches in Karnataka -- 10 in Bangaluru city and one at Mulki in Mangaluru Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of the State.

The branches were digitally inaugurated by Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj S Bommai, said a statement from the private sector bank.

They would cater to all basic banking transactions and address specific needs of customers by offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail and institutional lending, the statement said.

With the latest additions, the bank now has over 300 branches and 1,590-plus ATMs in the State, it said.