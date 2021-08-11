Left Menu

Axis Bank opens 11 branches in Karnataka

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:12 IST
Axis Bank opens 11 branches in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Bangaluru, Aug 11 (PTI): Axis Bank on Wednesday announced the opening of 11 branches in Karnataka -- 10 in Bangaluru city and one at Mulki in Mangaluru Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of the State.

The branches were digitally inaugurated by Chief Minister of the State Basavaraj S Bommai, said a statement from the private sector bank.

They would cater to all basic banking transactions and address specific needs of customers by offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail and institutional lending, the statement said.

With the latest additions, the bank now has over 300 branches and 1,590-plus ATMs in the State, it said.

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021