Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits record high at open after inflation data

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:13 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits record high at open after inflation data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high at the open on Wednesday after data showed that growth in inflation appeared to have peaked in July, while economically sensitive stocks gained following the passage of an infrastructure bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.22 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 35,300.89. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.43 points, or 0.12%, at 4,442.18, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 46.30 points, or 0.31%, to 14,834.38 at the opening bell.

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021