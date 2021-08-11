Left Menu

India Cements Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 46.63 cr

The pandemic situation has affected the normal business operations of the Company and production, sales and profitability, inter aila, have been impacted, it said.Shares of India Cements Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 178.70 on BSE, down 2.27 per cent from the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:24 IST
India Cements Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 46.63 cr
  • Country:
  • India

India Cements Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 46.63 crore for the quarter ended June 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.74 crore during the April-June period of the previous fiscal, India Cements said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 36.90 per cent to Rs 1,045.25 crore as against Rs 763.46 crore earlier. Total expenses stood at Rs 983.11 crore, up 32.30 per cent from Rs 743.04 crore in Q1 FY21.

''The regular business operations have been disrupted during the quarter due to lockdowns, restrictions in transportation, supply chain disruptions, travel bans, social distancing and other emergency measures imposed by the Government. ''The pandemic situation has affected the normal business operations of the Company and production, sales and profitability, inter aila, have been impacted,'' it said.

Shares of India Cements Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 178.70 on BSE, down 2.27 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021