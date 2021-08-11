Left Menu

Ashok Leyland EV buses rolls into Chandigarh

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:28 IST
Ashok Leyland EV buses rolls into Chandigarh
Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI): Electric buses, built by Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland, entered Chandigarh on Wednesday with its Governor V P Singh Badnore flagging off the first set of 40 buses.

The Chennai-based heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer had bagged the order to build the electric buses that are equipped with quick charging technology, a statement from the company said here.

The fleet would save about 6.5 lakh litres of fuel and reduce carbon emissions of about 1,700 tonnes per annum, said the statement.

Ashok Leyland would operate and maintain the fleet and the infrastructure for charging would be developed across four locations. The charging stations would be developed by Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle arm (of Ashok Leyland), in partnership with SIEMENS.

In April 2021, Siemens and Switch Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding on delivering efficient, cost-effective and sustainable e-mobility solutions to various commercial vehicle customers in the country, the statement added.

