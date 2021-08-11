Modular scalable facility launched at two hospitals in Delhi, Gurgaon

A leading hospital group on Wednesday launched modular scalable facilities at its two units in Delhi and Gurgaon which can help augment bed capacity through customisation, if needed for Covid or general patients.

Max healthcare group said the unboxing time of this modular system is ''extremely swift'' with a 50-bed facility taking as little as 7-10 days to set up by a team of 15 members. Since these units are designed as an isolation facility, only moderately critical patients will be using it, hospital authorities said in a statement.

NCR's first-of-its-kind modular scalable hospital solutions - MediCAB - was launched at the hospital units in Gurgaon and Sake, adding 50 additional modular beds in the hospital premises, the Max healthcare group said.

''MediCAB, a path-breaking tech-enabled, modular, portable and scalable structure, can be customised for beds depending on requirements into additional wards and/or ICUs (with or without ventilator support) during times of additional bed requirements,'' the statement said.

These additional beds can thus augment existing health facilities and can be a short to medium term solution in meeting shortage of beds for Covid and non-Covid patients whenever required, in case of any surge, it said.

This initiative has been made possible in collaboration with American India Foundation (AIF) and Avery Dennison India, a US-based brand, driven towards making a difference to the communities that they live in, the statement said.

Arpita Mukherjee, vice president operations, Max Hospital in Gurgaon said, ''One of the most crucial requirements in dealing with the second wave of the pandemic, was creation of additional bed capacity at hospitals to cater to both critical Covid patients and to care for emergency non-Covid patients.'' Such latest technologies can make it possible in a short span of time to augment existing bed capacities. This collaboration with support from the Gurgaon district authorities will certainly enhance patient care.

