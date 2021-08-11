Left Menu

Modular scalable facility launched at two hospitals in Delhi, Gurgaon

This collaboration with support from the Gurgaon district authorities will certainly enhance patient care.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:33 IST
Modular scalable facility launched at two hospitals in Delhi, Gurgaon
  • Country:
  • India

A leading hospital group on Wednesday launched modular scalable facilities at its two units in Delhi and Gurgaon which can help augment bed capacity through customisation, if needed for Covid or general patients.

Max healthcare group said the unboxing time of this modular system is ''extremely swift'' with a 50-bed facility taking as little as 7-10 days to set up by a team of 15 members. Since these units are designed as an isolation facility, only moderately critical patients will be using it, hospital authorities said in a statement.

NCR's first-of-its-kind modular scalable hospital solutions - MediCAB - was launched at the hospital units in Gurgaon and Sake, adding 50 additional modular beds in the hospital premises, the Max healthcare group said.

''MediCAB, a path-breaking tech-enabled, modular, portable and scalable structure, can be customised for beds depending on requirements into additional wards and/or ICUs (with or without ventilator support) during times of additional bed requirements,'' the statement said.

These additional beds can thus augment existing health facilities and can be a short to medium term solution in meeting shortage of beds for Covid and non-Covid patients whenever required, in case of any surge, it said.

This initiative has been made possible in collaboration with American India Foundation (AIF) and Avery Dennison India, a US-based brand, driven towards making a difference to the communities that they live in, the statement said.

Arpita Mukherjee, vice president operations, Max Hospital in Gurgaon said, ''One of the most crucial requirements in dealing with the second wave of the pandemic, was creation of additional bed capacity at hospitals to cater to both critical Covid patients and to care for emergency non-Covid patients.'' Such latest technologies can make it possible in a short span of time to augment existing bed capacities. This collaboration with support from the Gurgaon district authorities will certainly enhance patient care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021