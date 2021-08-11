Left Menu

CarTrade Tech IPO subscribed 20.29 times on closing day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 19:58 IST
CarTrade Tech IPO subscribed 20.29 times on closing day
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offer of CarTrade Tech was subscribed 20.29 times on the closing day of the subscription on Wednesday.

The three-day IPO received bids for 26,31,74,823 shares against 1,29,72,552 shares on offer, as per exchanges data.

The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 35.45 times subscription, while the portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 41 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) quota was subscribed 2.75 times.

The Rs 2,998.51-crore initial public offer (IPO) of up to 18,532,216 equity shares, was in a price range of Rs 1,585-1,618 per share.

CarTrade Tech on Friday said it has raised Rs 900 crore from anchor investors.

Founded in 2009, CarTrade is backed by marquee investors -- Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JPMorgan, and March Capital.

The CarTrade platform allows customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars.

The firm is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services through its brands -- CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTradeExchange, Adroit Auto, and AutoBiz.

Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) were the managers of the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021