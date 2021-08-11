Left Menu

Health SOS for Covid-19 funds

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:15 IST
Amaravati, Aug 11 (PTI): The Medical and Health Department sent an SOS to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday requesting that Rs 428 crore was required ''on an emergency basis'' for Covid-19 management, official sources said.

In addition, the department also sought immediate release of Rs 1,497.66 crore to meet various requirements, including preparation for the possible third coronavirus wave in the state.

The Rs 428 crore emergency release sought was to meet the salaries of staff and medical professionals engaged for Covid-19 duties, procurement of medicines and other essentials and payment of ex-gratia to orphaned children.

That apart, a sum of Rs 1,608 crore has been pending release for several months now because of which even salaries could not be paid to staff attending Covid-19 duties in districts.

The pending bills issue, as also the emergency requirement of funds, was brought to the Chief Minister’s notice at a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 here on Wednesday, official sources said.

The bills for payment have been mounting week-on-week as the finance department stopped any releases due to dearth of funds, the sources said.

For salaries of staff engaged in Covid-19 duties in 13 districts, a sum of Rs 73.38 crore has been pending release for several months.

Another Rs 3.45 crore has to be paid as ex-gratia to children orphaned by Covid-19 and another Rs 5.55 crore as ex-gratia to district employees.

''On August 2, the pending salaries bill in districts was Rs 69.72 crore, which has now gone up to Rs 73.38 crore. Even sanitation workers in hospitals are not being paid salaries,'' a senior official pointed out.

