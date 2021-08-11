Left Menu

Kolkata Metro to run trains at five-minute intervals during peak hours on weekdays

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:17 IST
Kolkata Metro to run trains at five-minute intervals during peak hours on weekdays
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
With a steady increase in passenger count over the past few weeks, the Metro Railway has decided to run trains here at an interval of five minutes during peak hours from Monday to Friday.

A Kolkata Metro spokesperson said on Wednesday that eight more trains will be added to the daily fleet from August 13 for the convenience of commuters.

''Metro will now run 228 (114 Up and 114 Down) services from Monday to Friday instead of 220 so that the passengers can travel comfortably. Trains will run at an interval of five minutes during the morning and evening peak hours,'' he said.

Of the 228, at least 150 trains will cover the Kavi Subhash-Dakshineswar stretch, and the rest would limit its services to Dumdum in the north, the official said.

On Saturdays, 104 maintenance special trains will be available only for essential staff, between Kavi Subhash and Dakshineswar, he said, adding that there will be no service on Sundays.

Metro Railway has been witnessing a steady increase in footfall since it resumed operations, following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions by the West Bengal government.

It crossed the two lakh-mark between Kavi Subhash and Dakshinswar on August 6, and recorded a passenger count of over 2.14 lakh on Monday, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

