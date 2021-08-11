TransDigm enters fray with potential $9.7 bln bid for Meggitt
Meggitt said on Wednesday it got a preliminary proposal from U.S. rival TransDigm Group to acquire the British engineering company at 7.03 billion pounds ($9.74 billion), days after it agreed on a bid from Parker-Hannifin. Meggitt said the possible offer from TransDigm of 900 pence per Meggitt share was preliminary and non-binding in nature.
Meggitt said the possible offer from TransDigm of 900 pence per Meggitt share was preliminary and non-binding in nature. The potential offer topped an 800 pence per share proposal from engineering company Parker last week. The London-listed company said it continued to unanimously back the Parker offer, adding that it would also review Transdigm's proposal.
($1 = 0.7214 pounds)
