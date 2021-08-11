Essar Shipping's loss widens to Rs 311.43 cr in Jun quarter

Essar Shipping on Wednesday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 311.43 crore in the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had clocked a 'loss after share of profit/loss of associate' of Rs 103.22 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total income from operations in the June 2020 quarter rose to 154.79 crore, against Rs 149.40 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses stood at Rs 284.13 crore, compared with Rs 242.80 crore in the year-ago period.

''COVID-19 has impacted the entire economy and business operations of the group, especially during the quarter under review,'' the company said.

