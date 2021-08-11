Bata India Q1 loss narrows to Rs 69 cr

Shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 69.47 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 100.88 crore for the same period of 2020-21, Bata India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations almost doubled to Rs 267.04 crore during the period under review from Rs 135.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year.

''Sales across retail outlets remained largely subdued, owing to the second wave of COVID-19 infections and ensuing lockdowns. However, sales through e-commerce platforms continued to remain robust and witnessed an uptick despite the restrictions,'' it said.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 371.61 crore as compared with Rs 321.85 crore in the year-ago period.

''Bata India continued to strengthen its retail presence in tier 3-5 cities by opening 7 new franchise stores during the first quarter despite lockdown, taking the overall tally to 234 franchise stores,'' it said.

Commenting on the results, Bata India CEO Gunjan Shah said the first quarter had some challenges for businesses across the country, including Bata's.

''However, this time around, we were better prepared as we had a more agile contingency plan in place which helped us navigate adroitly through the changing business landscape amidst infection surge.

''While our retail outlets were largely shut, we were able to serve our customers through alternate channels such as our website, online market places, Bata ChatShop, and Bata Store on Wheels,'' he said.

These channels have enabled the company to minimise the overall impact of the second wave of the pandemic, he said.

Shares of Bata India on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,666.15 apiece on BSE, down 1.63 per cent from the previous close.

