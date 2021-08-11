Left Menu

MoRTH amends 2 schemes to boost battery-operated vehicles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:24 IST
MoRTH amends 2 schemes to boost battery-operated vehicles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Ministry on Wednesday said that it has amended two schemes to facilitate the operation of battery-operated and methanol and ethanol-driven vehicles.

''In the Rent-a-Cab Scheme, 1989, in paragraph 1, in clause (3), after the words and figures ―section 88 of the Act, the following shall be inserted, namely: - ―and the battery operated motor cabs and motor cabs driven on methanol and ethanol exempted from the provisions of section 66 of the Act,'' the MoRTH said in notification issued on August 5.

The Ministry had received representations from a few states regarding issues in implementing the two schemes, because of the exemption given to these vehicles from the requirement of permit.

''In the Rent a Motor Cycle Scheme, 1997, in paragraph 1, in clause (iii), after the words and figures ―section 74 of the Act‖, the following shall be inserted, namely: - ―and the battery operated motor cycles and motor cycles driven on methanol and ethanol exempted from the provisions of section 66 of the Act,'' it said in another notification.

The ministry had earlier notified guidelines for 'Rent a Cab' and 'Rent a Motorcycle' schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021