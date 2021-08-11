Person held by Bhiwandi CGST for availing fake input tax credit of Rs 9 cr

One person was arrested by central goods and services tax (CGST) and excise authorities on Wednesday for allegedly availing fraudulent input tax credit (ITC) of over Rs 9 crore.

Hiten Dhirajlal Sheth, the proprietor of Mahir Life Care, was arrested by officials from the Bhiwandi Commissionerate of CGST and central excise, according to a statement.

Acting on a specific intelligence, officials searched the office and residence of Sheth and discovered that Mahir had received fake GST invoices of Rs 61.52 crore involving tax amount of Rs 9.38 crore.

After the arrest, Sheth was produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai, who sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

''Claiming fraudulent ITC is a big scam. We are upping our efforts to track down every such scamster who is defrauding the national exchequer,'' Sumit Kumar, who recently took over as the commissioner in Bhiwandi, said.

Kumar said the focus of the authorities will be on making out a strong case and prosecuting to prove the guilt of Sheth before the law.

He also appealed to the general public to come forward and share any tip-offs with the authorities, which will help hunt down such offenders. Names of the whistleblowers will be kept confidential and they also stand a chance to net up to 30 per cent of the evaded amount as cash reward, he added.

