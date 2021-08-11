Left Menu

Aptus Value Housing IPO receives 37 pc subscription on Day-2 of offer

The initial share sale of Aptus Value Housing Finance India received 37 per cent subscription on the second day of offer on Wednesday. The initial public offer IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:49 IST
Aptus Value Housing IPO receives 37 pc subscription on Day-2 of offer
  • Country:
  • India

The initial share sale of Aptus Value Housing Finance India received 37 per cent subscription on the second day of offer on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 2,06,36,700 shares against 5,51,28,500 shares on offer, according to data available with the exchanges. The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 33 per cent subscription, non-institutional investors 6 per cent and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 54 per cent. The initial public offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,45,90,695 equity shares. The three-day IPO has a price range of Rs 346-353 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 2,780 crore. Aptus Value Housing Finance on Monday said it has raised Rs 834 crore from anchor investors. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting the company's tier-1 capital requirements. Aptus Value Housing Finance has a strong capital sponsorship by marquee investors like Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital, and Madison India. ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021