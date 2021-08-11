Over 17,000 passes issued for Mumbai local trains on first day

Left Menu

Updated: 11-08-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:58 IST
As many as 17,759 monthly passes for travel by local trains were issued in Mumbai on Wednesday after verification, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The process of issuing passes began on Wednesday after the Maharashtra government allowed those who have taken two doses of coronavirus vaccines to travel by local trains from August 15.

A total of 18,324 passengers underwent verification process at BMC help desks at 53 railway stations between 7 am to 3 pm, and 17,758 passengers -- 12,771 on the Central Railway and 4,987 on Western Railway -- were issued train passes, the civic body said.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar and additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani visited a few railway stations during the day.

Commuters formed long lines at some stations in the morning but the rush lessened later in the day, railway officials said. Those who have completed 14 days after the second dose of vaccine will get passes after verification of Vaccination Final Certificate and photo ID, the BMC had announced earlier.

