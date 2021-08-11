Kerala announces Onam bonus for govt employees

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (PTI): The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a bonus of Rs 4,000 for government employees for the festival of Onam.

In a statement here, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the employees not eligible for the bonus would be given a special festival allowance of Rs 2,750.

Besides, the employees can avail themselves of Onam advance of Rs 15,000 which should be repaid in five equal installments.

All the part-time and contingent staff can also avail an advance of Rs 5,000, said the statement.

The service pensioners and those who had retired as per the participatory pension scheme would be given an allowance of Rs 1,000, it said.

Despite the COVID-19 situation, it said, the government is extending the benefit to over 13 lakh employees.

