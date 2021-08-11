Left Menu

Kerala announces Onam bonus for govt employees

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-08-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 21:58 IST
Kerala announces Onam bonus for govt employees
  • Country:
  • India

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 11 (PTI): The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a bonus of Rs 4,000 for government employees for the festival of Onam.

In a statement here, State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the employees not eligible for the bonus would be given a special festival allowance of Rs 2,750.

Besides, the employees can avail themselves of Onam advance of Rs 15,000 which should be repaid in five equal installments.

All the part-time and contingent staff can also avail an advance of Rs 5,000, said the statement.

The service pensioners and those who had retired as per the participatory pension scheme would be given an allowance of Rs 1,000, it said.

Despite the COVID-19 situation, it said, the government is extending the benefit to over 13 lakh employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021