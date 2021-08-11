Drive to check corruption at public depts, offices to be launched: Delhi chief secy

A special drive to check corruption at public departments and offices will be launched in the national capital, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting with top officials of the Vigilance Department and Anti-Corruption Branch, including Secretary (Vigilance), Secretary (Services), Divisional Commissioner, at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, it said.

''A drive will be launched to check corruption in Delhi... Only those officers who have had an excellent track record and have never been accused of corruption should be engaged. All departmental officers should install CCTV cameras immediately in their respective offices so that the visitors to the offices can be closely monitored,'' said the chief secretary as quoted in a statement.

In order to identify field officers ''indulging in malpractices, patronising touts, and harassing the public'', Dev directed the Anti-Corruption Branch to launch ''Delhi-wide surveillance and vigilance'' of all the public-dealing important departments. ''Officers and employees found involved in corruption cases will be held accused under various sections of the IPC,'' he warned.

The chief secretary also directed the officials to initiate proactive vigilance and undertake preventive drives, including checking visitors' logbook. ''CCTV cameras should be installed in all the sensitive premises/offices. Middlemen and a tout-free atmosphere in various public-dealing offices needs to be created and maintained. Faceless transactions of services shall be ensured,'' he added.

