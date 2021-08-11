Left Menu

Drive to check corruption at public depts, offices to be launched: Delhi chief secy

All departmental officers should install CCTV cameras immediately in their respective offices so that the visitors to the offices can be closely monitored, said the chief secretary as quoted in a statement.In order to identify field officers indulging in malpractices, patronising touts, and harassing the public, Dev directed the Anti-Corruption Branch to launch Delhi-wide surveillance and vigilance of all the public-dealing important departments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:40 IST
Drive to check corruption at public depts, offices to be launched: Delhi chief secy
  • Country:
  • India

A special drive to check corruption at public departments and offices will be launched in the national capital, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a high-level review meeting with top officials of the Vigilance Department and Anti-Corruption Branch, including Secretary (Vigilance), Secretary (Services), Divisional Commissioner, at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday, it said.

''A drive will be launched to check corruption in Delhi... Only those officers who have had an excellent track record and have never been accused of corruption should be engaged. All departmental officers should install CCTV cameras immediately in their respective offices so that the visitors to the offices can be closely monitored,'' said the chief secretary as quoted in a statement.

In order to identify field officers ''indulging in malpractices, patronising touts, and harassing the public'', Dev directed the Anti-Corruption Branch to launch ''Delhi-wide surveillance and vigilance'' of all the public-dealing important departments. ''Officers and employees found involved in corruption cases will be held accused under various sections of the IPC,'' he warned.

The chief secretary also directed the officials to initiate proactive vigilance and undertake preventive drives, including checking visitors' logbook. ''CCTV cameras should be installed in all the sensitive premises/offices. Middlemen and a tout-free atmosphere in various public-dealing offices needs to be created and maintained. Faceless transactions of services shall be ensured,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

Google Meet ending support for Internet Explorer 11 on August 17

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021