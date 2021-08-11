Left Menu

PTC India's net profit jumps 36 pc to Rs 136 cr in Jun quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 22:51 IST
PTC India's net profit jumps 36 pc to Rs 136 cr in Jun quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Power trading solutions firm PTC India on Wednesday reported an over 36 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.17 crore for the June 2021 quarter.

The company's net profit had stood at Rs 100.06 crore in the June quarter of the financial year 2020-21, it said in a BSE filing.

However, the total income increased to Rs 4,959.99 crore during the quarter, from Rs 4,641.28 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also increased to Rs 4,777.10 crore, compared with Rs 4,499.51 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, the company's Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Amitabh said the beginning of the quarter coincided with the onset of the second wave of COVID-19.

However, despite the challenging environment, the company ended the quarter with a strong performance, he added.

''During the quarter, we also witnessed a gradual shift in the generation pattern of hydro electric plants (HEPs) of Bhutan and Sikkim, after a prolonged winter impacted volumes from HEPs in J&K and Himachal Pradesh.

''PTC has continued to make significant progress in rendering innovative solutions to various market participants and consolidating its position with them.

''The consulting business continues to make deeper inroads to strengthen its presence in B2B (business-to-business) solutions for customer entities like SEZs (special economic zones), port trusts, and other areas,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global
4
Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

Immersive Reader expands to four more Microsoft apps and services

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021