Maha: Gadchiroli police help youths get jobs in various sectors

Going beyond their call of duty, the Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra are helping youths from the district get jobs and self-employment opportunities in different sectors under an initiative as part of which a job fair was organised on Wednesday.

A Gadchiroli police release said their skill training initiative has so far helped about 2,000 youths from remote parts of the Naxal-affected district get various jobs in Maharashtra and outside, and it has also created self-employment opportunities for young people.

The police on Wednesday organised a job fair in Gadchiroli wherein 186 selected youths will get an opportunity to undergo training in hospitality and automobile industries.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said these 186 youths, including women, hail from remote parts of Gadchiroli and they will now attend month-long courses in hospitality and automobile sectors through an education foundation.

''These youths will get lodging, food and training free of cost. After the completion of the course, these youths will get confirmed jobs in hospitality and automobile industries,'' he said.

The release said 1,669 youths from Gadchiroli have till now undergone training in various aspects related to hospitality, automobile and nursing sectors and got jobs. Some of them are employed as security guards.

Besides, 197 youths have been given self-employment training and another 413 are employed as security guards in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the release said.

As many as 1,111 women have got jobs in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as nursing assistants, while 85 youths are employed in the hospitality segment and 36 in the automobile industry, it added. PTI CLS RSY RSY

