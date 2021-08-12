Left Menu

New Zealand plans phased reopening of borders next year, PM Ardern says

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 12-08-2021 03:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 03:49 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that the country is not ready yet to fully reopen, but border settings can be eased in a phased manner from early next year.

Ardern said the government will move to a new individual risk-based model for quarantine-free travel that will establish low-, medium- and high-risk pathways into the country from the first quarter of 2022. The country will also speed up its vaccination rollout with all eligible ages able to book in their vaccine by Sept. 1, Ardern said in a speech at a forum about reconnecting New Zealanders to the world.

