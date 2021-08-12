Left Menu

DoorDash held talks to buy Instacart- The Information

U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc held talks over the past two months to buy grocery delivery company Instacart for a likely price of between $40 billion and $50 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc held talks over the past two months to buy grocery delivery company Instacart for a likely price of between $40 billion and $50 billion, The Information reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the situation. The talks have fallen apart in recent weeks, the report added, partly over concerns whether the deal would get antitrust regulators' approval. https://bit.ly/3CFoWUV

Instacart, which plans to list in the next few months, initiated the deal talks, according to the report. Instacart had also separately initiated talks with Uber about a sales partnership, like Uber's partnership with GoPuff, under which customers of Uber's food delivery service can buy items from GoPuff, the report said, citing a person familiar with the situation. These talks have also fallen apart.

DoorDash, Instacart and Uber did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

