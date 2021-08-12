Left Menu

Rescue work resumed at landslide site in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur

It might be possible that both the vehicles rolled down with the debris, he added.Eight of the dead were found trapped in a Tata Sumo taxi during the search and rescue operation on Wednesday itself.

The search and rescue operation for the Kinnaur landslide victims trapped in a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus and a Bolero was resumed early on Thursday, a state disaster management official said. The rescue work resumed on Thursday at 6 am, the state Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

The rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the members of local police and home guards, he added.

The authorities had suspended the operation Wednesday at around 10 pm. The HRTC bus, which had been on its way from Reckong Peo to Haridwar via Shimla, was hit by the boulders after Wednesday landslide around noon near Chaura village on national highway number five in Nigulsari area of Nichar tehsil.

Ten people were killed, while 13 were rescued with injuries and several others are feared buried under the debris after the landslide trapped the bus and other vehicles on Wednesday. The number of dead may further increase as the HRTC bus and the Bolero and its passengers were not found under the debris and are still untraceable. It might be possible that both the vehicles rolled down with the debris, he added.

Eight of the dead were found trapped in a Tata Sumo taxi during the search and rescue operation on Wednesday itself. A truck rolled down towards a riverside due to shooting stones and the driver's body was recovered on Wednesday. A fully damaged Alto car was recovered on Wednesday but no one was found inside the car.

