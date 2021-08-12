Left Menu

World Boxing Council announces formation of India committee

The WBC recognizes the rich heritage of this proud sporting nation, where we have already witnessed several Indian boxers crowned with WBC and WBC affiliated championships over the past number of years, said WCB president Mauricio in a statement.Commenting on the announcement, Indian Boxing Council IBC president Brigadier PK Muralidharan Raja said, Indian boxers have worked hard and started to make waves on the professional boxing circuit in recent years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 10:52 IST
World Boxing Council announces formation of India committee
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has announced the formation of its India committee in collaboration with the Indian Boxing Council.

The committee aims to offer a ''pathway for domestic championship success for aspiring professional boxers throughout the region and afford Indian fighters more significant global opportunities, using the WBC India as a platform for development, progression, and inclusion''.

In addition, the WBC will put emphasis on boxer safety and implement a ranking system for both male and female boxers.

''I am immensely proud to bear witness to new horizons for boxing in India. The WBC recognizes the rich heritage of this proud sporting nation, where we have already witnessed several Indian boxers crowned with WBC and WBC affiliated championships over the past number of years," said WCB president Mauricio in a statement.

Commenting on the announcement, Indian Boxing Council (IBC) president Brigadier PK Muralidharan Raja said, ''Indian boxers have worked hard and started to make waves on the professional boxing circuit in recent years. The WBC India Championships will prove to be a decisive step in the right direction. ''I look forward to working with WBC India Co-chairpersons Mr. Kevin Noone, Ms. Oksana Semenishina, and the entire WBC India committee to grow the sport in the country." The inaugural WBC India championship contest is scheduled to take place on the upcoming LZ Boxing promotion. LZ president Parm Goroya said, "Being the first-ever WBC India Championship promoter on Indian soil is a privilege and a vindication of not giving up on India and my vision. ''I send my deep appreciation to WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, the IBC, the Indian boxers, and their teams as we look to expand the Indian boxing market."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges; U.S. FDA declines to approve FibroGen's anemia drug and more

Health News Roundup: Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta varia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021