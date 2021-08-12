Wyndham Hotels partners with AWS to upgrade its tech infrastructure

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to upgrade its technology infrastructure as well as to develop and deploy next-generation capabilities for travellers and franchisees across its 21 brands in nearly 95 countries.

By moving to AWS, Wyndham will be able to enhance its business performance, reinvest approximately 45% of reduced data center operating costs, and shut down additional physical data centers, putting it on track to achieve its goal of running 90% of its infrastructure in the cloud, AWS said in a press release on Thursday.

We are excited to expand our strategic relationship with AWS, the world's leading and most comprehensive cloud provider, to create one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests and increase our operational efficiency on a global scale. The agility we have gained in moving to the cloud, thanks to AWS's vast portfolio of cloud technologies, helps us expand our digital guest services and introduce new solutions and functionality for our franchisees in a matter of days rather than months." Scott Strickland, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Leveraging AWS's comprehensive portfolio of cloud technologies, Wyndham will scale its global operations and drive innovations across its digital channels. The hotel company will leverage AWS machine learning to help optimize over 90,000 daily rate changes across its approximately 9,000 hotels.

Wyndham will also use AWS to develop new digital services for guests to automate check-in and leverage AWS partners to deliver customized offers during hotel stays.

During the pandemic, the hotel company leveraged AWS technologies to provide flexibility for franchisees and guests, helping them navigate evolving safety protocols.

Commenting on this development, Greg Pearson, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at Amazon Web Services, Inc., said, "The hotel industry has faced a series of rapid changes recently, yet by running on AWS Wyndham gains the insights and agility it needs to support its franchisees, transform its customer engagement, service, and business models, and remain an industry leader."