Lebanon's Aoun summons c.bank governor after decision to end fuel subsidy
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-08-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 11:32 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanese President Michel Aoun summoned central bank governor Riad Salameh on Thursday after the bank decided to effectively end subsidies on fuel imports, the presidency said on Twitter.
In a decision announced late on Wednesday, the central bank said it would offer credit lines for fuel imports based on the market price for the Lebanese pound from Thursday, effectively ending a fuel subsidy that has drained its reserves since the country descended into financial crisis.
