TUI says summer demand helps turn Q3 cash flow positive
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 11:40 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Holiday company TUI Group said a jump in summer bookings had helped it turn cash flow positive in its March-June quarter for the first time since the pandemic started, as it geared up to take over 4 million people on trips.
But the group also cut its summer capacity to 60% of the size of its 2019 program, down from the 75% it had planned in May, illustrating the continued impact of travel restrictions on its business.
