TUI says summer demand helps turn Q3 cash flow positive

Holiday company TUI Group said a jump in summer bookings had helped it turn cash flow positive in its March-June quarter for the first time since the pandemic started, as it geared up to take over 4 million people on trips.

But the group also cut its summer capacity to 60% of the size of its 2019 program, down from the 75% it had planned in May, illustrating the continued impact of travel restrictions on its business.

