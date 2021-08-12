PMI South Asia Collaborates with CII to Create a Future-Ready Workforce of Changemakers

The alliance offers employees of CII member organizations the opportunity to equip themselves with relevant project management skills, thereby enabling them to become future-ready India – Business Wire India Project Management Institute (PMI) South Asia today announced its collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The alliance aims to empower employees of CII member organizations with skilling opportunities to enhance productivity and business agility through digitization and project management effectiveness.

Today, organizations globally and in India, have been forced to adapt quickly to the new normal. The global pandemic has resulted in organizations identifying new ways of working and accelerating their digital transformation journey to improve project performance. According to our Pulse of the Profession™ report that came out earlier this year, 82% of project professionals in India see digital transformation as a key driver of change in their organizations in the past year. The research illustrates that enterprises that develop a range of value delivery capabilities tend to outperform others across a range of key metrics, including delivering initiatives on time and on budget.

Through this collaboration, PMI will create a range of offerings for CII member organizations. These include customized PMI content to raise the competitiveness of the manufacturing and allied core industries with knowledge sessions, self-paced learning courses and certifications to address the emerging needs of different sectors with the intent of making them globally competitive. PMI will also offer guidance and support to build and acquire the relevant skills, knowledge and capabilities that can be useful to the individuals in their professional journey.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Srini Srinivasan, Managing Director, PMI South Asia said, “At a time of unprecedented change and complexity, organizations are reimagining how problems are solved and work gets done. Fast and flexible is the name of the game for teams in The Project Economy. And that takes agile, change-ready teams, led with a deep commitment to collaboration, empathy and innovation. Through this collaboration with CII, we aim to empower project professionals and changemakers with new skills, capabilities and knowledge to help them deliver greater value to their organizations.” As organizations adapt to a new work ecosystem, they come across challenges related to enhancing productivity of their employees, digital transformation and business agility of their organization. As a result, there is a need for more and more professionals to have holistic and future-proof ‘changemaker’ skills to address these challenges.

About Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) For more than 125 years, CII has been engaged in shaping India’s development journey and works proactively on transforming Indian Industry’s engagement in national development. The premier business association has over 9000 members, from the private as well as public sectors, and an indirect membership of over 300,000 enterprises from around 294 national and regional sectoral industry bodies.

About Project Management Institute Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading professional association for a growing global community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide.

As the world’s leading authority on project management, PMI empowers people to make ideas a reality. Through global advocacy, networking, collaboration, research, and education, PMI prepares organizations and individuals at every stage of their career journey to work smarter so they can drive success in a world of change.

Building on a proud legacy dating to 1969, PMI is a “for-purpose” organization working in nearly every country around the world to advance careers, strengthen organizational success, and enable project professionals and changemakers with new skills and ways of working to maximize their impact. PMI offerings include globally recognized standards, certifications, online courses and tools, thought leadership, digital publications, and communities.

Visit us at www.PMI.org.in, https://www.linkedin.com/company/project-management-institute-india, https://www.facebook.com/PMInstituteIndia and on Twitter @PMInstitute

